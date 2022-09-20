Five-car fatal crash in Glen Burnie kills Pasadena man, injures three others

A crash involving five cars and a trailer hauling personal watercraft killed a Pasadena man and injured three other drivers Monday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the area of Route 100 between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road for reports of a multivehicle crash.

An investigation determined that a 2009 Lexus SUV operated by Kenya Johnson, of Glen Burnie, was traveling the wrong way on westbound Route 100 when it struck a 2011 Honda Civic head-on, driven by Charles Bennet, of Severna Park. Johnson, 47, and Bennet, 37, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

At the same time of the initial crash, a 1994 Chevrolet van operated by 46-year-old Daniel Calvert rounded a turn heading westbound and struck the Lexus head-on, police said. Calvert’s vehicle rotated in the roadway and was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by Robert Sippel, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, which was hauling a trailer with two Jet Skis. The watercraft were thrown from the trailer and Calvert’s van then left the roadway and overturned in a wooded area, police said.

Calvert, a Pasadena resident was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was later pronounced dead. Sippel, 30, was not injured.

A fifth vehicle, a 2014 Lexus driven by Babajide Akinbobola of Pasadena, sideswiped the SUV operated by Johnson, causing it to spin out and come to a stop in the center median of Route 100. Akinbobola, 44, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured drivers were taken to hospitals and trauma centers for treatment.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.

Calvert’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.