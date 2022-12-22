Glen Burnie father and son accused of intimidating witness in relative’s criminal case

A Glen Burnie father and son have been charged with intimidating a witness in their relative’s upcoming armed robbery trial.

Darrell Wallace, 57, and his son Darrell Wallace Jr., 34, were charged with intimidation Wednesday, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

As of Thursday afternoon, neither had attorneys listed in court records.

According to charging documents, on the morning of Oct. 13, two men approached a resident at Glenview Garden Apartments who was the victim of an armed robbery in June 2021. Identifying themselves as the father and brother of Donte Wallace, the man accused of committing the robbery, and saying they got his address from case documents, they offered the resident $1,000 to not appear in court – $500 upfront, and another $500 after the court date.

Ring camera and surveillance footage from Glenview Garden show an approximately 16-minute interaction in which two men approach the witness outside their door and go inside the witness’ home before leaving the apartment complex, according to charging documents. Police say one man can be heard on Ring camera footage saying, “I’ll give you $500 if you let it go.”

The witness told authorities that over the next two months, they received “multiple calls” from one of the men, whose number was saved as “D, The Brother Of The Boy That rob me.” Police traced the number to Wallace Jr. and the witness eventually identified both Wallace and Wallace Jr. in two separate photographic lineups.

The October encounter took place the day after Donte Wallace, 24, had his initial hearing in Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

Donte Wallace is accused of armed robbery, as well as first- and second-degree assault and various gun charges for the robbery at Glenview Garden Apartments.

According to court documents, the resident was picking up their oxycodone prescription when a woman they’d recently met called asking if she could come over to their apartment. When the resident returned home, the woman excused herself, saying she was going to call someone else. Soon after, a man in a face mask returned with the woman and, pointing a gun at the resident, demanded the drugs.

According to the police, the resident confessed to selling prescription opioids in the past.

Phone records of the woman at the apartment traced the number to a 33-year-old who was also charged in the incident. Her case, however, was dropped in April on the condition that she receive drug treatment.

A jury trial is scheduled for Donte Wallace next Feb. 16.