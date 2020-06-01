Glen Burnie man arrested after officers find drugs, cash, rifle, Anne Arundel police say

A Glen Burnie man was arrested last week after Anne Arundel County police said that a call for gunshots prompted them to search his house and uncover cash, drugs and a loaded long gun.
Felix Leodan Tandazo, of Delaware Avenue, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime — both felonies — as well as a handful of misdemeanor offenses related to drug and gun possession, according to online court records.
Court records show the 26-year-old was released on his own recognizance Thursday, the same day of his arrest. However, he does not have an attorney listed in online records.
Officers responded around 11:40 a.m. to the area of Tandazo’s residence after somebody called 911 saying they believed a person was being shot at, police said.
At the scene, police said officers checked Tandazo’s home and noticed some marijuana inside. “Consent was given” for a search, according to police.
Inside the house, police said they found more than a pound of marijuana separated into 27 plastic Ziploc bags, less than a gram of suspected crystal meth and a large bottle of codeine.
Police also said they found a loaded 22 caliber rifle with a magazine, almost $1,800 in cash and five cell phones.