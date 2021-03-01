Man shot at Clauss Liquors in Glen Burnie Sunday morning, Anne Arundel police say

A man walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday hours after Anne Arundel County Police responded to shots fired near Crain Highway in Glen Burnie but were unable to locate a person.
Police responded around 2 a.m. to Clauss Liquors at 604 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for a reported gunshot. Officers picked up several shell casing but did not find damage to any buildings or cars. There were no victims or suspects at the scene.
Around 7:25 a.m. a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to a lower extremity, police said. Police determined the victim was at Clauss Liquors during the shooting.
Northern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.