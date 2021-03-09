Glen Burnie man arrested, charged with possessing images of child pornography

A 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Saturday and charged with possessing 40 images of child pornography, Anne Arundel County police said.
Chase Stull is charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation stemming from a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 40 images from Stull’s digital devices.
Anne Arundel County police received the tip in July and searched Stull’s Laurel Drive residence in August, collecting devices that held photos and videos of child sexual abuse. A judge ruled to hold Stull without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
Stull did not have an attorney listed Monday.
Anne Arundel County police said the investigation is still ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact the child abuse unit at 410-222-4733. Anonymous calls can be made to the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.