Anne Arundel police arrest Glen Burnie man on child pornography charges

Anne Arundel County police arrested a Glen Burnie man on child pornography charges after an investigation in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Steven Moreland, 66, of Glen Burnie was arrested Thursday without incident following an investigation, police said. He has been charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of distribution of child pornography.
Police began the investigation in Dec. 31, 2019 following information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers discovered an address uploading child pornography and a search warrant was executed March 11 at Moreland’s address, police said.
Police said the child pornography was discovered on confiscated digital devices.
Moreland could not be reached for this story and did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A bail hearing is set for Tuesday.