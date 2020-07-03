xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel police arrest Glen Burnie man on child pornography charges

Chase Cook
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 03, 2020 11:34 AM
Arrested: Steven Moreland - 800 block of Glen Mar Circle, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Charges: Possession of Child Pornography (14 cts) and Distribution of Child Pornography (7 cts). On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. After receiving the results from the forensic extraction, child pornography was recovered as evidence. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Moreland charging him with seven counts of distribution of child pornography and fourteen counts of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Steven Moreland was placed under arrest without incident at his residence in the 800 block of Glen Mar Circle.
Anne Arundel County police arrested a Glen Burnie man on child pornography charges after an investigation in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Steven Moreland, 66, of Glen Burnie was arrested Thursday without incident following an investigation, police said. He has been charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of distribution of child pornography.

Police began the investigation in Dec. 31, 2019 following information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers discovered an address uploading child pornography and a search warrant was executed March 11 at Moreland’s address, police said.

Police said the child pornography was discovered on confiscated digital devices.
Moreland could not be reached for this story and did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

