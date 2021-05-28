Patient fled hospital after stealing car and pants, Anne Arundel police say

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who allegedly stole a car and pants as fled a mental health center at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.
The 34-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to the theft, said Sgt. Kam Cooke, Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. Charges have yet to be released.
Police responded to BWMC Wednesday after receive reports that a mental health patient left the hospital while under the care of hospital staff.
While on the scene, police said they received a second call for a reported carjacking. The victim, who was eating lunch in a car, told police that a man got into the passenger seat and told him to “get him out of here,” police said. The victim complied and drove a short distance away.
At 200 Hospital Drive, police said the man asked for the driver’s pants so he could get out of his hospital gown. The man fled with the pants and the car, police said.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said. Police are still searching for the vehicle.
