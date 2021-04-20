Anne Arundel police: Teen girl charged in Glen Burnie carjacking

A 15-year-old girl from Glen Burnie was charged with carjacking after knocking a woman down and taking the keys to her 2020 Buick Encore and drove away Monday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The woman was standing by her car in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane when the girl and a teenage boy approached her, knocked her down, removed her keys and fled together in her car. The Buick was later found in the 5600 block of Sagra Road.
The teenage girl was charged as a juvenile with carjacking, robbery, unlawful vehicle taking, second-degree assault and theft. Police have not located the other teenager.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.