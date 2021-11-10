Anne Arundel County police: man carjacked on Green Orchard Road in Glen Burnie

A man was sitting in his car early Wednesday morning when two men armed with handguns told him to leave the car and then struck him in the face, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers arrived around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road in Glen Burnie where a 39-year-old man told police he was carjacked. The man said he was sitting in his car outside of his house when the two armed men pointed guns at him, ordered him to get out and give them his keys.
The men then struck the man in his face with a pistol, police said. The men fled in the man’s 2021 Nissan Rogue. The car was later found unattended in the area of Donna Court and Crainmont Drive.
Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.