Two men arrested, charged with attempting to rob Chesapeake Liquors, Anne Arundel police say

Two suspects in an attempted burglary were arrested Sunday morning after an Anne Arundel County police officer contacted a suspect in the getaway car from the other suspect’s walkie-talkie radio.
Officers responded to Chesapeake Liquors in Glen Burnie around 1 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in process and located Kenneth Smith, of Baltimore, hiding near the back of the business. Smith was apprehended with burglary tools and a walkie-talkie radio. An officer then called over the radio asking to be picked up.
James Holland, of Baltimore, answered the radio call and drove to an unidentified location where officers were waiting to arrest him. Holland was also in possession of burglary tools and a walkie-talkie radio, police said.
Holland was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property. Smith did not have any charges listed in online court records as of about 12:30 p.m.