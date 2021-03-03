Police: Man robs Wells Fargo in Glen Burnie, later tries to rob T-Mobile store and is pepper sprayed

After police say a man stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Wells Fargo in Glen Burnie, he ran two miles away to a T-Mobile and tried his luck again. This time, employees fought back.
Daquan Holmes, 23, was charged with multiple robbery and theft offenses for implying he had a weapon and demanding cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at 7700 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Holmes arrived in a taxi and fled the bank on foot around 2 p.m. While investigating the bank robbery, Anne Arundel County police received another call around 4 p.m. for a robbery two miles away at T-Mobile store at 337 Hospital Drive.
Holmes entered the T-Mobile shouting rants and put an older man at the store in a headlock, police said. A woman employee then pepper sprayed Holmes and worked with other employees to contain him in the store until police arrived. Holmes tried to take cash from a cash register but was unsuccessful. Holmes threatened he had a weapon but wasn’t carrying one.
Holmes was wearing a gray athletic suit, a gray hat and a black mask when he entered the bank and at the phone store. Police determined Holmes was the suspect in both robberies and charged him for the separate incidents. Holmes did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Wednesday.