xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel County police: Impatient Telsa driver hits crossing guard’s leg with his car at crosswalk

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 10, 2021 1:40 PM

A 32-year-old man assaulted a crossing guard who stopped traffic at Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie to let three elementary school students cross the road, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen where a crossing guard wearing a uniform and fluorescent yellow vest told police she stopped traffic to allow students to cross the street when an impatient driver drove a blue Telsa at her and struck her leg before driving away.

Advertisement

The woman sustained a minor injury. Police located Joseph Hernandez, of Glen Burnie, when a nearby officer was able to take note of his license plate number.

Hernandez was charged with second-degree assault and a host of traffic violations. He was released on his own recognizance. Hernandez does not have an attorney listed in court records.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement