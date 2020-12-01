Glen Burnie bowling alley employees assaulted after asking patrons to wear masks, Anne Arundel police say

A manager of Bowl America in Glen Burnie was assaulted when asking patrons to wear face masks on Saturday, Anne Arundel County police said.
At around 7:15 p.m., officers responded for an assault at 7155 Ritchie Highway.
The manager asked several patrons to leave because they were refusing to wear face masks, which is a safety requirement of the establishment. One of the men pushed the manager upon being asked to leave, police said.
The manager then escorted the group of eight men outside. Once outside, one of the men punched the manager, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The other guys in the group hit and kicked the manager while he was on the ground.
Another bowling alley employee came to help the manager and was also assaulted by the group.
The manager was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.