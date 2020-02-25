Two men were arrested after police found a stolen handgun under the passenger seat of a car Friday, Annapolis police said.
Officers pulled a car over for a traffic violation at 9:30 p.m. Friday on Bay Ridge Avenue on Madison Street and searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana. Police said they discovered a handgun with a loaded magazine that was reported stolen from Florida.
Glen Burnie resident Ke’shaun Greenleaf, 20, was arrested and charged with eight counts related to the illegal possession of the handgun. The passenger, Annapolis resident Dayshawn Addison, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts related to the illegal possession of the handgun.
Both Greenleaf and Addison were released on their own recognizance.