Anne Arundel Police arrest Glen Burnie man in connection to shooting of 9-year-old boy

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy in Glen Burnie in November.

Troy Edward Winston, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after an investigation by police into the Nov. 13 shooting when around 1:45 a.m., a 9-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound after being hit by a bullet at his Glen Burnie residence, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The boy was brought to the emergency room at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, where he was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release at the time. The child’s parents told officers the boy was struck by a bullet that had entered through the front door of their home on the 300 block of Lindera Court.

The boy was later released from the hospital, police said.

Winston was charged with possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, reckless endangerment and other gun offenses. He is being held without bond and is being represented by Donald Charles Wright, a Pikesville attorney, according to court records.

As Northern District detectives continue to investigate the case, they are asking anyone with information to contact (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.