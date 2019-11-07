A man has been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what Anne Arundel County police said may have been a targeted home invasion in Glen Burnie.
At about 7:38 a.m. police responded to the 700 block of Nabbs Creek in Glen Burnie for reports of a home invasion and shooting, police said. A man was tending to his chickens when he heard a commotion and went to check on his wife, police said.
He discovered his wife fighting with two men in the living room, police said. The man grabbed a shotgun and tried to intervene, shooting one of the attackers, police said. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated. The other suspect ran from the house and is being pursued by police, who said they may know his identity.
It is believed the attack was targeted and all four individuals know each other, said Sgt. Jackie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
