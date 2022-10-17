Armed teen arrested outside Glen Burnie High School, police say

A 17-year-old who was carrying a loaded handgun in the area of Glen Burnie High School was arrested Monday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police said.

School resource officers had responded at about 3:20 p.m. to a citizen’s report that a male with a handgun was walking with another male in the area of the school, according to the release. Officers found the teen, who is from Glen Burnie, in possession of a loaded handgun, and he was arrested without incident, police said in a news release.

Police said they do not know why the teen, who is a senior at Glen Burnie High School, was carrying the firearm. The other person was unarmed and not a student, and was released.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident, delaying dismissal by slightly over 10 minutes, Principal Scott McGuire said in a letter to families.

“I want to be clear that at this time we have no information that the student with the gun had any intention to do any harm to anyone,” McGuire wrote. “This investigation is still very much active, however, and we are continuing to learn information. If you have any information that can assist us or police, please inform us immediately.”

The incident follows another recent arrest at Glen Burnie High School. Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old was arrested after police say he cut another student with a pocket knife. The student suffered a minor injury, and the student who allegedly stabbed the other was arrested by a school resource officer and charged.

“This is the second incident at our school in less than a week that has involved a weapon,” McGuire wrote, urging families to speak with their students. “Our school is no place for weapons of any kind. We need your help to convey that message.”