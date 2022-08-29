Police: Man carried pellet rifle outside Glen Burnie courthouse, causing lockdown

A 59-year-old man is being held in the county detention center after police say he shouted threats at District Court employees Friday morning and later caused the Glen Burnie complex to go into lockdown when he was spotted nearby carrying a pellet rifle.

William Joseph Wolf, of Glen Burnie, faces three misdemeanor charges in the incident. Police said in charging documents that court sessions were interrupted as people were ushered into safe areas throughout the courthouse.

Advertisement

A court employee told officers Wolf was exiting the courthouse when he started screaming that he was going to follow employees home and kill their families, according to charging papers. A yard worker told officers he saw Wolf retrieve what appeared to be a rifle from a garbage bag nearby before proceeding to Post 40 Road, police wrote.

The courthouse complex was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes, according to Terri Charles, a judiciary spokesperson.

Advertisement

Wolf was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass violence, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. On Monday, Anne Arundel District Judge Sidney Allen Butcher ordered Wolf to be held without bail pending his next hearing. Wolf is being represented by the public defender’s office.