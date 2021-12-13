Anne Arundel County police: 5 charged with shoplifting, pepper-spraying store manager at Rack Room Shoes

Anne Arundel County police arrested five people Saturday who they say stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Rack Room Shoes store in Gambrills.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to the store in the 2600 block of Chapel Lake Drive for a reported theft and assault. A store manager told police they were pepper-sprayed when they confronted a group of shoplifters. The manager was not injured.
Officers arrested five people a short distance away from the store and recovered the more than $1,000 in merchandise, police said.
Police charged four people and one juvenile, all from Washington, D.C., with theft, including Terrel Samuels, 25, Uniquie Thomas, 20, Neko Dozier, 20, Junita Dozier, 18, and a 15-year-old.
Samuels was released on recognizance Sunday and did not have an attorney listed in court records. Charges were not available in online court records for Thomas and the Doziers.
Police ask anyone with any information on the theft to call the tip line at 410-222-4700.