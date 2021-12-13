xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Three people wanted after smashing bottle on employee’s head at Gambrills liquor store, Anne Arundel police say

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 13, 2021 4:31 PM

Anne Arundel County police are searching for three suspects who they say assaulted an employee at Village Wine and Spirits in Gambrills on Friday morning.

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. to the 2600 block of Chapel Lake Drive for a reported assault. An employee, whose gender has not been identified, told police they tried to confront two men and a woman who were shoplifting when a primary suspect smashed a bottle over the employee’s head and caused serious injuries.

The suspect then displayed a knife and threatened the injured employee, police said. The employee was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The three suspects then fled in a silver Chrysler 300 with tags that are possibly from Washington, D.C. Officers followed the Chrysler but lost the car shortly after it crossed into Prince George’s County.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-6155 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

