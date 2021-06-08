Gambrills man arrested after police say he solicited an undercover cop posing as 14-year-old boy online

Maryland State Police charged a Gambrills man with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor when the 14-year-old boy police said he agreed to meet on the internet was a really an undercover cop.
Catalino Lopez Cordova, 42, initiated a conversation on an online dating app with the undercover trooper posing as a 14-year-old, police said. When Cordova suggested they meet up around 5:30 p.m. in Hanover on Monday, Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County police arrested him at the scene.
Cordova is being held in jail on a $1,500 bond. He is being represented by a Glen Burnie public defender whose office did not return a call for comment.
Maryland State Police said in a statement that their computer crimes unit coordinates with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce that combines police departments across the state to identify suspects involved in online child pornography and other crimes that victimize children. The effort is grant funded by the U.S. Department of Justice and Maryland’s Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.