Teen sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for setting parents’ Fort Meade military home on fire

Cornelius Hendrix pleaded guilty to arson in July, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, which announced the sentence. Hendrix admitted as part of his plea to pouring lighter fluid in areas of the home, including outside his parents’ bedroom door, at the top of a staircase, and on the front door welcome mat, according to the release. He then ignored a fire inside the house and jumped off the rear porch and injured his leg.