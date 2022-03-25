Two arrested following afternoon car chase, shooting on Forest Drive in Annapolis

Annapolis Police arrested two people on attempted murder and assault offenses stemming from an incident March 19 where a man reported he had been shot at several times in a car chase.

The man was uninjured following the March 19 afternoon gunfire, according to charging papers that say Tamiyah Armani Young, 21, pursued the unnamed 34-year-old man’s vehicle along Forest Drive as Monte Terrell Ball, 26, leaned out of the passenger side of Young’s car and fired a handgun, missing each time.

Advertisement

The two are being represented by public defenders. The public defenders’ office did not respond to calls for comment this week.

The 34-year-old told police he had encountered the two at gas station on Bay Ridge Avenue moments prior to the shooting, charging papers say. The man had known Young before that, as he recently performed maintenance on her apartment, but he did not know Ball.

Advertisement

He told police that as he waited to turn onto Forest Drive from the gas station, the vehicle pulled up next to him and Ball started yelling obscenities, charging papers say. Police said the gas station’s surveillance footage shows Ball drawing a handgun which appeared to malfunction.

As Young drove and followed the man, Ball leaned out the window and fired the gun at the man’s car, police wrote. No bullets struck the man or his car, and no shells were found on Forest Drive as police investigated later on.

When interviewed by Annapolis Police Department detectives, Ball “admitted to discharging his firearm” and said a gun found by police in his home was the one he used, according to charging documents.

On Monday, Young and Ball were charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several firearms offenses. They are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending further court dates.

The incident was one of three shooting incidents over last weekend in Annapolis, including one where a man and a woman who were taking a ride-hailing service were shot, and another where police found a man wounded on Frederick Douglass Street in Eastport. No arrests have been made in those cases.

Those with information on the cases are asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.