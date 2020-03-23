Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

A food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Glen Burnie Sunday night, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
The driver told police he was delivering food before 9:50 p.m. at an address in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place when a male approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
Police said the driver, who was not injured during the altercation, handed over cash and the alleged robber fled.
Officers canvassed the area near the intersection of Heritage Hill Drive and Allen Road but could not find the assailant.
Police encourage anybody with information about the robbery to contact detectives with the Northern District Station at 410-222-6135 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.