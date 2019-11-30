Two homes were damaged, two vehicles destroyed and three adults were displaced following a fire in Chestnut Hill Cove early Friday morning, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
At about 12:34 a.m. Friday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Carvel Beach Road to find the front of a one-story, rancher style, single-family home on fire along with two cars in front of it, officials said.
It took 32 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which also spread to a neighboring house, officials said. The main home was rendered uninhabitable and both vehicles destroyed. Three adults were displaced.
Damage to the neighboring home was minimal and no one was injured, officials said.
Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.