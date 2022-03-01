Anne Arundel fire department employee found not guilty on threat charge; internal investigation continues

As an internal investigation continues, a judge handed down a not guilty verdict to an Anne Arundel County fire communications employee who had been accused of making a threat of mass violence in the workplace last fall.
Following a three-day bench trial in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel District Judge Laura M. Robinson last week ruled there was not enough evidence to convict Jordan Brent Hartlove, 24, on a charge that he made a threat of mass violence while working as a civilian communications operator at the Anne Arundel County Fire Department headquarters.
Hartlove, of Denton, was arrested in October after a fellow employee at the Millersville operations base stated Hartlove had brought a rifle to work in a gym bag, and made violent threats to injure his colleagues to her after he discovered she had sparked an internal investigation by reporting the alleged gun to supervisors.
During the district court trial last month, Hartlove maintained he had not made the threatening statements, his lawyer William C. Brennan said, adding there wasn’t clear evidence he had brought a rifle to work either.
Neither Hartlove or Steve Kroll, the lawyer who prosecuted the case, returned calls to comment on the matter on Tuesday.
Hartlove is still suspended from working at the fire department pending the results of an internal investigation, which is still ongoing following the criminal trial, fire department spokesperson Russ Davies said.