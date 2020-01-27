The engine company from the Harmans Dorsey Fire Station was responding to an apartment fire Sunday in Odenton, when they were involved in a car crash, Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said.
Around 1:42 p.m., the engine company collided with a civilian’s vehicle occupied by two people at the intersection of Annapolis Road and Piney Orchard Parkway, according to reports.
The driver in the civilian vehicle did not report any injuries and the passenger was trapped in the vehicle until extricated by firefighters.
The passenger had minor injuries and was transported by paramedics to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. None of the three firefighters on the engine reported any injuries, according to reports.