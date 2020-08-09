xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Fire department responds to report unknown person started small fire at Shady Side church Sunday morning

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 09, 2020 7:11 PM

An unidentified person threw something inside House of Prayer Church in Shady Side Sunday morning, that started a fire in the vestibule, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Fire department officials said the small fire 1400 block of Snug Harbor Road that was reported at 5:20 a.m. was extinguished with assistance from Calvert County Fire Department.

Advertisement

The incident is currently under investigation by the fire investigation bureau. Fire officials said more information will be available Monday.

