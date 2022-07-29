Final vote count will settle Anne Arundel’s close primary races

Elections officials in Anne Arundel plan to certify results of last week’s primary election Friday after canvassers complete their final count of mail-in ballots, settling tight races more than a week after Election Day.

Richard Siejack, deputy director of the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, estimated canvassers will unseal about 8,400 mail-in ballots starting at 10 a.m. Friday. He said Thursday that he doesn’t know when canvassing will wrap up, but that the counts will be final.

“We will finish,” Siejack said. “If it takes an extra hour, it takes an extra hour. We want to have closure.”

The final number of ballots to be counted, as well as a breakdown by party, will be tallied when canvassing starts Friday morning. The board is still receiving and processing ballots until then.

In the Republican race for county executive, former Annapolis Del. Herb McMillan will need a large share of votes from GOP ballots to clinch the nomination from Edgewater council member Jessica Haire, who led McMillan by about 1,400 votes after election workers counted provisional ballots on Wednesday. The winner of that race will face County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election. Pittman is unopposed.

In the GOP race for the council’s District 7 seat, soon to be vacated by Haire, Shannon Leadbetter leads with 2,489 votes (39%), followed by Dawn Pulliam, 1,976 votes (31%), and Cailey Locklair, 1,912 votes (30%). Democrat Shawn Livingston is unopposed in that race.

The Democratic ballots are key to the closest race in the county — Council District 4, where Julie Hummer led her opponent, John Dove,,,, by just 65 votes after Wednesday’s count. Hummer has a total of 2,454 votes (39.3%), and Dove has 2,389 votes (38.3%). On the Republican side of that race, Cheryl Renshaw has 952 votes (53%), and leads Tom Wieland, who has 849 (47%).

