‘We take care of each other.’ After fatal fire, family and neighbors of Ferndale couple come to their aid

Longtime sweethearts Darlene Feeheley, left, and Brian Feeheley pose together during a 2021 function. The couple first moved to the Woodlawn Heights neighborhood together over 40 years ago. (Courtesy Photo)

As one victim of a fatal fire continues to recover after losing his wife and home, neighbors in the tight-knit Ferndale neighborhood are coming together to support the family, with whom they have been acquainted for years.

Brian Feeheley, 72, is still in the hospital recovering from the burns he sustained during a March 18 house fire at his Greenwood Avenue residence. Meanwhile family and friends are mourning the loss of Brian’s wife, Darlene Feeheley, 68, who died after the fire, their daughter-in-law Melissa Feeheley said.

“Our family is shocked, distraught, numb and still trying to wrap our head around this tragedy,” Melissa Feeheley said, noting family members are going through stages of “anger, sadness then confusion” about the incident.

Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a dwelling fire on Greenwood Avenue in Ferndale after midnight on March 18. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the home just after midnight on March 18 after a neighbor had reported a dwelling fire. A news release from the fire department says Darlene Feeheley was suffering from cardiac arrest as the first responders were taking her out of the second story of the home. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Brian Feeheley had escaped the home before firefighters arrived. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

“It was just horrible,” said longtime neighbor Lisa Cifolilli, who said she woke up as the house burned. She recalled growing up down the street from the couple, who moved into the Greenwood Avenue home more than 40 years ago as newlyweds.

The couple has always been “good neighbors” who “kept to themselves” and were always willing to lend a hand, Cifolilli said.

“It’s going to take a lot of time for reality to set in, that [Darlene] is no longer here with us,” Melissa Feeheley said, noting Darlene and Brian were high school sweethearts who continued to be “best friends” throughout their marriage.

The family’s focus right now is making sure Brian Feeheley recovers from his injuries, Melissa Feeheley said.

“This is just the beginning of a long and winding road,” she added.

A mother of two sons, Darlene Feeheley had worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years before retiring two years ago. She was described by family as “kind, bold and brilliant, sassy and selfless, enthusiastic and veracious,” with a “laugh that could light up the room.”

“You know you’ve plucked that nerve or ticked her off when she batted those long eyelashes of hers.” Melissa Feeheley said.

Cifolilli has raised more than $4,000 for the family’s recovery through an online fundraiser. She’s moved in and out of the Woodlawn Heights neighborhood, but remembers when the couple first moved in. Their son, Brian Feeheley, Jr., was the same age as Cifolilli. She’s remained “good friends” with the Feeheleys since then, as most of the close-knit neighborhood has for years.

“In this neighborhood, we take care of each other,” Cifolilli said, noting many of the residents had grown up together and passed their residences down generations. “It’s kind of a hidden gem.”