Neighbors and police thought a Glen Burnie man was a federal agent. An Anne Arundel officer moonlighting at Walmart sensed otherwise.

Bree Jones had everyone fooled. A friend, neighbors, even the police thought he was a federal agent.
Charging documents authored by police show he duped a man into loaning him a handgun, befriended cops and walked around his apartment complex in Glen Burnie dressed in law enforcement apparel.
Of course his name wasn’t Bree Jones, it’s Renul Barnet Forbes, according to court documents. And he wasn’t a U.S. Marshal, but a convincing impostor.
It appears Forbes' deceitful streak came to a conclusion Saturday at a Walmart in Glen Burnie, when an Anne Arundel officer moonlighting at the retail giant noticed a man carrying a handgun on his hip, who, when confronted, claimed to be a U.S. Marshal. The off-duty cop detained him and awaited for backup to arrive and uncover the truth.
Forbes, of Americana Circle, has been charged with dozens of offenses related to impersonating a law enforcement officer and illegally possessing a handgun, court records show. More charges may be pending.
A $5,000 unsecured personal bond was posted for Forbes Saturday. The 31-year-old does not have an attorney listed in court records.
County police officers arrived at the Walmart at 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive around 12:30 p.m. after being called out to do a “check subject.”
In the parking lot, officers met with their off-duty colleague and a man who was openly carrying what appeared to be a Glock handgun. Approached by the off-duty cop, police wrote in charging documents for Forbes that he refused to show the officer his badge.
When backup arrived, police wrote Forbes “lifted up his sweatshirt and said ‘oh this badge?’”
Forbes exposed a firearm, handcuffs and additional magazines on his belt when he pulled up his sweatshirt. Police said the badge was pinned to the same belt, but it took a while for officers to determine it was a fraud. Forbes repeated that he was a U.S. Marshal, saying that people around Glen Burnie had seen him out and about in his uniform.
Before officers responding to the Walmart arrived, Forbes had called another county police officer to tell him about the encounter, charging documents show. Forbes allegedly claimed to know a host of officers who work out of the Northern District Station in Brooklyn Park. Police said the officer Forbes called had text messages to prove Forbes identified himself as a federal agent.
But it wasn’t adding up. After all, the 31-year-old had a suspended license and was cagey about showing his credentials.
Charging documents show the county police officers contacted their own supervisors. Two sergeants and lieutenant descended on the scene. They asked Forbes to put them in contact with his supervisor.
Forbes gave them a number; police called it. But the person that picked up the phone admitted they were no federal agent, the court record shows.
A county police sergeant called a supervisor with the U.S. Marshal Service, a federal agency responsible for security at federal courthouses and fugitive apprehension. The agent wasn’t ambiguous: arrest Forbes, they said, according to charging documents.
Federal authorities told county police they would pursue additional charges.
From his waist, they confiscated an air-soft pistol resembling a Glock handgun and a real magazine loaded with hollow-tip rounds, court records show.
Police wrote that Walmart management wanted Forbes' vehicle towed, court records show. Inside, officers found evidence of what made his disguise so convincing — and concerning.
The black Ford Taurus was equipped with police lights and sirens rigged through USB ports that plugged into the car’s cigarette lighter. Police wrote Forbes could control the lights from a panel on the driver’s side visor. The panel could make the lights flash blue and red at different speeds and directions.
Officers also found a brown backpack, the court records show. Inside, they located a loose hollow-tip round and Springfield handgun. The Maryland State Police Gun Center told officers Forbes was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammo; the silver and black pistol was registered to another man. Police called the unsuspecting man.
He allegedly told them he felt comfortable loaning it to a U.S. Marshal.