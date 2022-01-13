FBI, Annapolis police execute warrant on Monroe Street house

FBI agents and Annapolis police officers searched a house on the 900 block of Monroe St. early Thursday morning, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.
An armored vehicle, a K9 police dog and numerous law enforcement officers from several agencies were in the area of Brashears Street and Monroe Street around 6:30 a.m. Joy Jiras, an FBI spokesperson, confirmed there was “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area but declined to provide more details.
By 10 a.m., officers wearing vests that read “gang unit” laid bags of evidence on a table in the backyard of the house, neighbors reported.
An Annapolis police spokesperson deferred questions to the FBI.
This story may be updated.