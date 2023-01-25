74-year-old bicyclist killed after late night hit-and-run in Annapolis

A 74-year-old bicyclist was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, the Annapolis Police Department said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road where they found a man unresponsive and suffering from critical injuries. The vehicle that struck the man did not remain on scene and has not yet been located, police said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died on the scene.

Hilltop Lane was closed in both directions after the crash, but was later reopened, police said.

The Annapolis Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the crash call 410-268-9000.

Tuesday’s fatal crash comes nearly a month after an unknown motorist struck Eastport resident James “Sammy” Keller with their SUV. Keller was airlifted to Capital Region Medical Center in critical condition, where he has since been recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

An update last week on a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by his daughter said Keller “has made great strides” in his recovery, though the process will “be long, painful, and expensive.” As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has collected nearly $35,000.

Annapolis Police are still looking for information on the white 2011-2015 Ford Edge that struck Keller in late December. They’ve asked that any resident living between 6th Street and 1st Street on Severn Avenue look through their Dec. 30 security footage for a white SUV with tinted windows. They suspect the vehicle was in the area at night.

Any footage can be emailed to dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov. If you do not know how to extract video surveillance from your system, you can contact police and an officer will come help.

In the Keller case, a total of $7,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the unknown driver.

This story may be updated.