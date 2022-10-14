92-year-old woman dies in Crownsville house fire

A 92-year-old woman died following a house fire in Crownsville Wednesday, the Anne Arundel Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Oser Drive at around 1 p.m. where a two-story single-family home was on fire. The 911 call was made by an adult male resident who said a family member was still inside the house, according to a department news release.

Crews rescued the woman from the house upon arrival and began giving medical treatment. She was transported to the burn center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries. The victim, later identified as Erna Brunchorst, died from her injuries later that evening, the department said.

The fire began in the breakfast nook and was brought under control in 20 minutes by 60 responding firefighters, the department said.

Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police Aviation and Annapolis Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The estimated dollar loss is $5,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brunchorst is the seventh fire death of 2022, according to the department.