20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Severn crash

A 20-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle he was operating struck another vehicle in a Severn intersection Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place to a crash involving a 2004 Acura TSX driven by James Wang, 40, of Nottingham, and a 2023 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle driven by Lucas Giovanni Ross, 20, of Severn.

According to a police news release, the Acura was driving east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal at the intersection, intending to turn left. The motorcycle, traveling southbound on Telegraph Road, was facing a flashing yellow light and entered the intersection and struck the turning Acura, police said.

Wang was not injured in the crash. Ross was transported to an area trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.