Police: Rear-end car collision on Route 10 kills 37-year-old Pasadena man; driver flees on foot

Anthony Jean-Louis was driving southbound on Route 10 toward the Dover Road overpass around 11:55 p.m. Monday when his white Jeep Wrangle was struck from behind. His car lost control, overturned and ran into a guardrail on the highway’s right shoulder.
Jean-Louis, a 37-year-old from Pasadena, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Guarav Rawal, of Glen Burnie, was driving a black Mercedes E400 that hit Jean-Louis’ Jeep from behind for unknown reasons, according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said Rawal’s car rotated into the southbound shoulder. Rawal then ran away from the scene and was later apprehended in the area of Route 2 and Ordnance Road, according to the police.
Police said the primary cause of the crash is Rawal’s failure to control the Mercedes speed to avoid a collision. Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash that is still under investigation by Traffic Safety Section, police said.
Rawal, 37, suffered minor injuries from the collision. He was charged with negligent manslaughter by automobile under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, along with a host of traffic offenses.