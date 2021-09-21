33-year-old Orchard Beach woman dies after her vehicle strays from Route 100 in Pasadena on Monday

A 33-year-old Anne Arundel County woman was killed Monday after her vehicle left Route 100 and hit several trees, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police said that just before 3 p.m. officers were called to eastbound Route 100, west of Catherine Avenue in Pasadena, for a car crash.
Investigators determined that a 2020 Dodge Caravan, driven by Tina Marie Brautigan, was traveling east when it left the road and struck trees lining the highway.
Witnesses told police that before the crash Brautigan’s vehicle was was being “operated in a negligent manner.” The Orchard Beach resident died at the scene.
The preliminary cause of the crash is failing to drive within a single lane, police said. But they added that controlled dangerous substances were found. Toxicology and autopsy results are pending.