A 57-year-old man was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon on Crain Highway near Pershing Avenue in Glen Bernie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police and fire units responded to a call at 5:32 p.m. reporting a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian southbound on Crain Highway, police said.
William Truslow, 75, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado south on Crain Highway north of Pershing Avenue and hit a pedestrian, identified as Jerome James Johnson, walking in a westerly direction, crossing the southbound lane. Johnson, of Glen Burnie, was wearing mostly dark clothing and a tan/brown split jacket, police said. The area of Crain Highway where the pedestrian was crossing did not have a crosswalk as it was mid-block in a commercial area.
Truslow remained at the scene. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
The primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error, police said. Speed, drugs and/or alcohol on the part of the driver do not appear to have contributed to this crash and the pedestrian’s results are pending toxicology testing, police said. The traffic safety section is handling the investigation.