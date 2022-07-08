Natural resources police recover sunken boat, investigating potential connection to fatal Magothy River crash

Maryland Natural Resources Police recovered a sunken vessel and brought it ashore to Cape St. Claire on Tuesday, but were still investigating Friday to determine whether or not the boat was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier in the week.

The department hadn’t charged any suspects by Friday afternoon in connection with the fatal crash on the Magothy River, where a husband and wife were injured after a 25-to-30-foot white center console boat crashed into theirs at about 10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman, 63-year-old Pasadena resident Laura Slattery, later died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the NRP’s investigations unit. Police said the boat’s operator fled the area after the crash, and was last seen traveling toward Deep Creek, off the coast of Cape St. Claire.

NRP spokesperson Lauren Moses said the department was not releasing information on where the sunken boat was located before it was towed ashore on Tuesday, stating a need to “preserve the integrity of the investigation.” She would not confirm whether or not investigators had identified the vessel’s owner.

Slattery and her husband of 41 years, Brian, were returning from a fireworks show on Sunday when the other boat crashed into theirs, according to her obituary, which described her as a “vibrant spirit” who enjoyed dancing and traveling.

“She was the best mom,” said Sarah Slattery Winchester, the middle child of Laura Slattery’s three children. They were homeschooled by their mother, which meant they “got more mom time than everyone else,” but their close relationship has made the grieving process more difficult over the past week.

Laura Slattery loved concerts and going to the beach, and was heavily involved with her beloved church family at Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. She had a “very vibrant life,” her daughter said, as she was frequently seeing friends and always keeping a smile on her face.

An online fundraiser to assist the Slattery family with funeral costs had garnered over $7,000 by Friday afternoon. Its organizer, Danielle Gillikin, wrote that Laura Slattery “was a shining light to every person she met,” and “always had a smile and encouraging word.”

Family and friends will attend a visitation for Slattery on Sunday, July 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, and there will be a memorial service at Granite Baptist Church in Glen Burnie the following day at 11 a.m. The memorial service is planned to be livestreamed, her family said on social media.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact NRP at 410-260-8888.