Grandson charged in death of Odenton woman, 78

An Anne Arundel County grand jury handed down an indictment last week against a man, accusing him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother in Odenton.

On Dec. 16 2021, Betty Ann Esposito, 78, called 911 dispatchers and told them she had been pushed down and struck her head but declined to give more information because the other person involved was in the room, according to police charging documents.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to her Odenton home after paramedics were unable to gain entry. Her grandson, Michael Esposito, opened the door and had blood on his hands, police wrote in charging documents.

Esposito, 33, who was living in the home at the time, was arrested and charged with assault that evening after refusing to let police and paramedics inside.

When paramedics finally gained entry, they found Betty Ann Esposito unconscious, police said.

In a Sept. 1 news release, police said she never regained consciousness after being transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she died Dec. 20 of her injuries. After her death, the police department’s homicide unit started investigating the case.

While in police custody, Michael Esposito said he was carrying his grandmother, but became uncooperative when questioned further, police wrote. He was initially released after being charged with assault.

Last Friday, a grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse charges. He is now being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

He is being represented by Annapolis defense attorney Michael Wilson McGraw, who did not return calls for comment this week.

Those with further information on the matter are asked to contact investigators at 410-222-4700. Callers may remain anonymous.