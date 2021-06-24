‘Queen of the bulletin boards’: Woman killed in Annapolis Saturday was assistant teacher at St. Matthew’s in Bowie

The Annapolis woman who was found dead inside an apartment Saturday was an assistant teacher at the St. Matthew’s Early Education Center in Bowie.
Erica Bonora, 39, was the queen of the bulletin boards, said Director of St. Matthew’s Christin Vare.
“She was very artistic and loved decorating bulletin boards and drawing storybook characters. Everybody went to her for any artistic pieces,” she said.
Bonora had been an assistant teacher at St. Matthew’s for the last 12 years.
“She loved to laugh and play and be silly with the children. She was one of the kindest, most thoughtful co-workers I’ve known and she will be sorely missed here at the EEC. She made everybody feel special,” Vare said.
Annapolis police said that officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check. When they arrived they found Bonora dead with signs of trauma to her upper body.
Officers then determined Bonora’s car, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing. Authorities found the SUV occupied hours later around Spa Road and Forest Drive. As officers attempted to stop the car, the driver fled and eventually crashed into a tractor-trailer in Prince George’s County.
The driver was taken to an area hospital and is a “person of interest,” police said in a press release Saturday.
Police spokesperson Patti Norris said Thursday afternoon that police still have not made an arrest in the case.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any tips that may lead to one.