Sentencing delayed for former Baltimore police officer convicted of killing 15-year-old stepson in Curtis Bay home

A judge has postponed the sentencing of Eric Glenn Banks Jr., the suspended Baltimore Police officer convicted of killing his 15-year-old stepson in July 2021.

In October, Banks, 35, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of his stepson Dasan Jones and to disarming a law enforcement officer after a long hearing in Anne Arundel Circuit Court a day before his trial was set to start.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Circuit Judge Stacy W. McCormack granted the postponement after Banks’ lawyer, Warren Brown, requested time to conduct a “complete mental health evaluation.”

A new sentencing date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023, according to court records.

An Alford plea is not a confession of guilt, but an admission that prosecutors have enough evidence to support a guilty verdict.

Banks is facing a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction and potentially an additional 10 years for disarming a police officer.

During the Oct. 4 hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma laid out the events that led to police finding Jones dead on July 6 in a loft area in Banks’ Curtis Bay home. The discovery came soon after Banks’ then-wife, Latrice Banks, was supposed to pick up her son and let him stay with his grandmother in Arizona.

Jones was an accomplished violin player who attended a magnet program at Glen Burnie High School. His death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, according to charging documents.

Jones’ death came on the heels of months of domestic violence concerns involving Eric and Latrice Banks. She went as far as filing multiple protective orders against the officer, describing his behavior as “increasingly erratic.”

Police had responded to Banks’ townhome that afternoon to allow his wife to pick up items for Jones to move out, as Banks and his wife had both been granted temporary protective orders against each other hours prior.

Prosecutors said they believe Eric Banks killed his stepson within about an hour of returning home from a protective order hearing in Glen Burnie District Court that afternoon.

Banks served as a Baltimore Police officer for about three years, but was suspended at the time of the discovery of Jones’ body. Prior to becoming a police officer, he spent 11 years with the Marines, serving his final years as a recruiter after three overseas deployments.

Capital reporter Dan Belson contributed to this story.