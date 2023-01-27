Baltimore Police officer Eric Banks sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing his 15-year-old stepson in Curtis Bay home

The suspended Baltimore Police officer convicted of killing Dasan Jones, his 15-year-old stepson, was sentenced to 42 years in prison Friday.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack’s decision came almost four months after Eric Glenn Banks Jr., 35, submitted an Alford plea to second-degree murder and to disarming a law enforcement officer in October, conceding prosecutors had secured enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial. An Alford plea carries the same weight in sentencing as a guilty plea.

Banks received a maximum penalty of 40 years for the second-degree murder conviction and an additional two years for disarming a police officer.

Jones died as his parents’ eight-year marriage was falling apart. Just hours before police found the teenager’s body on July 6, 2021, Banks and his then-wife Latrice Banks had both been granted temporary protective orders against each other. Prosecutors believe Eric Banks killed his stepson within an hour of returning home from a hearing in Glen Burnie District Court that afternoon.

Latrice Banks called her son shortly before 4 p.m. and arranged to pick him up at an intersection near the cop’s townhouse on Stoney Point Way. Earlier that day, before the hearing, police were present as Latrice Banks picked up items to help Jones move out. He was going to be staying with his grandmother in Arizona.

When her son didn’t show up, Latrice Banks called the police.

Jones was an accomplished violin player who attended a magnet program at Glen Burnie High School. An autopsy later found Jones had died of asphyxia and his death was ruled a homicide.

Eric Banks first told officers the boy had left the property before later consenting to a household search. There, in a loft area, police found Jones’ body and immediately handcuffed the stepfather. Banks then wrestled the officer who detained him, saying the officer was “gonna have to end this” and “just choke me.” Body-worn camera footage played during the October plea hearing ended with Banks deactivating the camera during the struggle.

In an interview with detectives the next day, Banks told police he found his stepson dead in a bathtub and didn’t say anything because he was scared and confused.

The Anne Arundel County Domestic Violence Hotline, available through the YWCA, can be reached at (410) 222-6800.