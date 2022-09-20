Edgewater man accused of shooting roommate in shoulder, charged with attempted murder

An Edgewater man was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder with a 12-gauge shotgun in what police say was a dispute over drug money.

Jeffrey Hysan, 57, told 911 dispatchers Monday afternoon that he had been fighting his roommate and “the firearm went off,” striking his roommate in the shoulder, police wrote in court papers charging him with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as various assault and firearms offenses.

Police responding to the 300 block of Wilmer Place detained two people who were present, and found a man suffering from a shotgun wound to the shoulder, which was not actively bleeding, and gasping for breath, police wrote. He was later able to breath normally and speak to officers, who performed first-aid measures on him.

He told officers that Hysan had confronted him about money he had paid Hysan for drugs earlier that day, police wrote. During the dispute, Hysan pointed a loaded shotgun at him and fired, the man said.

The roommate suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a hospital, according to a news release.

Hysan is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending a bail review Tuesday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed in court records. The other person in the apartment who was initially detained was not arrested or charged.