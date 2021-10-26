Anne Arundel County police investigating homicide after 85-year-old woman attacked in Edgewater home

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide and ask the public to come forward with information about a man named Aiman Ghazi Zaharna who police say has first-hand information about the death of an 85-year-old woman.
Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater where they discovered an 85-year-old woman suffering from “apparent trauma.” She was transported to a local hospital but died upon arrival, police said. Police have not yet identified the woman.
Police said evidence recovered from the crime scene indicates the incident was a targeted attack and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Officers are searching for 55-year-old Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, who they say has information about the killing and is driving a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ. Police ask anyone with information about him or his car to call 911.
The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage people to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.
This story may be updated.