Man charged with killing 85-year-old mother in Edgewater home went to BWI airport in bloodstained clothes to flee to Nevada, police say

When Anne Arundel County police responded to the Edgewater home of Zakia Et Al Zaharna Tuesday morning, the 85-year-old handed police the knife she was stabbed with before she died, Anne Arundel County police wrote in charging documents.
Police charged Zaharna’s son, 55-year-old Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, with her murder hours after responding to the family house on the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Zakia Zaharna tried to communicate with responding paramedics and police officers but was “incoherent and handed them a broken knife blade,” police wrote.
She suffered multiple sharp force injures in her upper body and died on the way to a local hospital.
Later Tuesday morning, Aiman Zaharna drove to Baltimore Washington International Airport with bloodstains on his clothes and hands and tried to purchase a plane ticket to Nevada, police wrote. Airport police were called by an airline employee who noticed the blood and transported him to a local hospital, believing he was injured, police wrote.
Anne Arundel County police responded to the hospital and took Aiman Zaharna into custody. He had minor, superficial lacerations on his hands and was not seriously injured, police wrote. His clothes had “significant” bloodstains and there were bloodstains on his hands and feet, police wrote.
Police charged Aiman Zaharna with first and second-degree murder. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Wednesday morning.
A witness arrived at the Zaharna house around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the door was locked. The witness saw Aiman Zaharna at the window with a “strange look on his face,” police wrote in charging documents. The witness told police Zaharna saw him outside and made a thumbs-up gesture. The witness also saw “lights turning on and off erratically within the residence,” police wrote.
The witness then saw Aiman Zaharna leave the house with dark stains on his clothes and enter a car without speaking to him. The witness then entered the home and found Zakia Zaharna on the living room floor bleeding from her head. He saw a potted plant had been knocked over and broken with dirt and debris scattered on the floor and called 911.
Police observed a broken knife handle near where Zakia Zaharna was laying on the floor when she gave paramedics a knife blade.
Anne Arundel County initially asked the public to look out for a gold Cadillac SRX that Aiman Zaharna was seen driving away from the Edgewater home. Zaharna arrived at BWI airport in the Cadillac, which police seized as evidence. Bloodstains were also found on the exterior of the car.
Zakia Zaharna’s killing is the second matricide, the killing of one’s mother, in Anne Arundel County this year. In July, 23-year-old Andrew Beavers was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his 58-year-old mother, Juanita Koilpillai.