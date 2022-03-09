Motorist in fatal I-97 crash stopped in fast lane out of drunken driving concern, police say

A Glen Burnie woman parked in the fast lane of I-97 Friday night because she “felt like she could not drive safely” after drinking, according to police, who are investigating her friend’s death after he had stopped to assist her.

Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 41, was arrested on drunken driving charges on Friday and later released after her friend, Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, was killed by another vehicle as he was checking on her while she was parked in a moving lane, with her headlights off, according to police.

Gutierrez told police she had stopped in the left lane of northbound I-97 in the Crownsville area because she had felt unable to drive after drinking three to four shots of vodka over an hour ago, and Aguilera, who was following behind her, had stopped his car on the right shoulder and ran across the highway to check on her, police wrote in charging papers.

Aguilera was standing outside the driver-side door of Gutierrez’s car when the driver of a vehicle traveling in the left lane had swerved into the grass in the median to avoid hitting the parked car, but struck Aguilera, who died, the charging papers say. That driver was not charged.

Gutierrez, who did not have an attorney listed in court records, later failed a breathalyzer test with a blood alcohol level of .25, police wrote. She was charged with seven traffic offenses, including driving under the influence and driving while impaired.