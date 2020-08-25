Glen Burnie woman gets 14 years for drunk driving crash that killed teen

A Glen Burnie woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a drunk driving crash off Interstate 97 more than two years ago, which led to the death a 16-year-old girl — one of three teens riding in the car, including the woman’s child.
Tyrese Glenn, of Glen Burnie, died at Anne Arundel Medical Center after sustaining critical injuries during the crash on June 21, 2018.
Paramedics took a 14-year-old girl to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries and a 15-year-old boy to the hospital in Annapolis with minor injuries.
After Tashya Katrina Johnson was treated at shock trauma, prosecutors charged her with criminally negligent manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence and driving a vehicle while under the influence alcohol, among nine other offenses.
In February, Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts: negligent manslaughter with a motor vehicle and two counts of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor.
Circuit Judge Mark Crooks on Thursday handed down the maximum possible sentence for Johnson’s crimes.
Prosecutors said in a statement that they presented at sentencing a recording of Johnson saying that Glenn’s “needed to grow up and get over it because it was nobody’s fault that the accident occurred.”
Maryland State Police responded the day of the crash to I-97 just before the exit for Generals Highway, prosecutors said. There, troopers found a car had veered off the highway, tumbled down an embankment turned over repeatedly and came to rest on its roof in a heavily wooded area.
Witnesses told police the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was driving erratically, speeding and switching lanes improperly, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said police officers found a container of fortified wine in Johnson’s leather handbag as they inventoried the vehicle.
A police officer found Johnson at the hospital in Baltimore, said that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and that she admitted to drinking before driving, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said blood tests confirmed the officer’s suspicion, as Johnson’s blood alcohol content checked in at three times the legal limit.
”(Johnson) is solely responsible for the death of Mr. Glenn,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “The defendant made the deliberate and selfish decision to drive while intoxicated showing a complete disregard for the lives of the minors that were in her vehicle as well as other motorists on the road.”