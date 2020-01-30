An Anne Arundel County judge earlier this month sentenced a Jessup man to 13 years in prison for negligent manslaughter after his drunk driving led to a head-on collision in March, which killed the passenger of the oncoming vehicle.
Selvin Lopez, 46, of Virginia, and his passenger, 33-year-old Rosman Canales, were driving a minivan westbound on I-195 when an SUV operated by 35-year-old Brandon Hinkley struck them head-on. Canales died on the scene, while responders transported Lopez and Hinkley to shock trauma in Baltimore.
Lopez was severely injured and Hinkley was found to have a blood alcohol level double the legal limit after the crash near the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County line, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorneys Office.
He pleaded guilty in November to the charges of negligent manslaughter, causing a life threatening injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence, court records show.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs on Jan. 14 handed down 10 years for the manslaughter charge and three more years in prison for causing the life-threatening injury. Wachs added a suspended three-year sentence for driving under the influence and five years of supervised probation upon Hinkley’s release. If he violates the terms of his release, Hinkley would face the suspended term.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. March 15, 2019, prompting Maryland State Police troopers, as well as firefighters and paramedics with Anne Arundel County Fire Department to respond.
Police learned that Lopez’ and Canales’ Nissan minivan was traveling alongside a Mazda SUV as they drove west on the Patapsco River Bridge, according to county prosecutors. Hinkley drove his Toyota SUV east in the westbound lanes and slammed into the Nissan minivan with such a force that it pushed the minivan backwards.
After the first collision, Hinkley’s Rav 4 spun out and struck the rear of the Mazda, which had swerved to avoid Hinkley.
All three vehicles came to rest on the shoulder, the State’s Attorney’s Office said, and fire personnel had to extricate Lopez and Hinkley from their vehicles and take them to shock trauma.
Police officers found bottles of whiskey in Hinkley’s SUV and Hinkley’s blood alcohol level checked in at .16, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement that she hopes Hinkley’s sentence brings some comfort to Canales’ family, after his life “was taken too soon because Hinkley decided to get behind the wheel of his vehicle while intoxicated."
Hinkley’s defense attorney, an assistant public defender, did not immediately respond to a message Thursday morning.