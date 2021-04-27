Pasadena resident will serve two consecutive 10-year sentences in prison for DUIs

Kriewald said in a statement, “I can’t maintain my career as an electrician because I can’t be on my feet long. I can’t climb ladders or doing anything labor-intensive. Therefore I can’t maintain my career to support the lifestyle that I worked so hard to build. I can’t run or jog anymore. I have plans to have a family and kids of my own someday and to be able to enjoy sports with them meant the world to me. [The defendant] has single-handedly taken that opportunity from me.”